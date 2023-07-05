Companies Like Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Geospace Technologies' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2023, Geospace Technologies had cash of US$23m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$9.6m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 2.4 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Geospace Technologies Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Geospace Technologies reduced its cash burn by 52% during the last year. And considering that its operating revenue gained 28% during that period, that's great to see. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Geospace Technologies has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can Geospace Technologies Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Geospace Technologies has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Geospace Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$100m and burnt through US$9.6m last year, which is 9.6% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Geospace Technologies' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Geospace Technologies is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Geospace Technologies that you should be aware of before investing.

