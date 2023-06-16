Companies Like SECOS Group (ASX:SES) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for SECOS Group (ASX:SES) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does SECOS Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When SECOS Group last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$4.5m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.0m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years from December 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is SECOS Group Growing?

SECOS Group managed to reduce its cash burn by 72% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. But it was a bit disconcerting to see operating revenue down 13% in that time. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how SECOS Group has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For SECOS Group To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like SECOS Group is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

SECOS Group's cash burn of AU$2.0m is about 6.2% of its AU$32m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is SECOS Group's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about SECOS Group's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SECOS Group that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

