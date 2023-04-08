Companies Like Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Voyager Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Voyager Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$119m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$15m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had 7.9 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Voyager Therapeutics will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Voyager Therapeutics Growing?

Voyager Therapeutics managed to reduce its cash burn by 73% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 9.3% during that time. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Voyager Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Voyager Therapeutics seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Voyager Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$346m and burnt through US$15m last year, which is 4.3% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Voyager Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Voyager Therapeutics' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Voyager Therapeutics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

