Company News for Dec 8, 2023

SmartAsset

Managing your taxes can be one of the most complex aspects of estate planning and a new IRS rule change continues that trend. The rule, published at the end of March, changes how the step-up in basis applies to assets held in an irrevocable trust. If you need help interpreting the IRS rule change or setting […] The post Want to Leave Assets to Heirs? IRS Rule Change Should Have You Rethinking Your Irrevocable Trust appeared first on SmartReads CMS - SmartAsset.