Company News for Dec 8, 2023
Ciena Corporation (CIEN) shares rose 1.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) shares fell 1.7% due to the failure of its immunotherapy combination in a lung cancer study.
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) shares jumped 19% after the company reported third-quarter revenues of $218.5 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.3 million.
Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) gained 3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $326.63 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.7 million.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.