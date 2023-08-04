Compared to Estimates, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) reported $462.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.2%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $436.88 million, representing a surprise of +5.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alignment Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Health Plan Membership - Ending : 112200 compared to the 111298.3 average estimate based on five analysts.

Revenues- Earned premiums : $456.88 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $435.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%.

Revenues- Other: $5.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1771.4%.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

