Compared to Estimates, Beazer (BZH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Beazer Homes (BZH) reported $572.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $513.3 million, representing a surprise of +11.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New home orders, net of cancellations: 1200 versus 1098.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Actual Community Count at quarter-end: 125 compared to the 123 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units): 1941 versus 1953 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing): $510.80 versus $509.85 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total home closings: 1117 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1003.

  • Revenue- Homebuilding: $570.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $511.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

  • Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding: $115.49 million compared to the $94.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Beazer here>>>

Shares of Beazer have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research