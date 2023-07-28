U.S. markets closed

Compared to Estimates, Boyd (BYD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Boyd Gaming (BYD) reported $916.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $890.69 million, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Online: $85 million versus $66.71 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas: $52.99 million compared to the $51.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

  • Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals: $230.94 million versus $230.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

  • Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South Region: $518.85 million compared to the $519.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other: $33.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -62.3%.

  • Revenues- Room: $49.76 million compared to the $43.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Food & beverage: $70.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

  • Revenues- Gaming: $660.73 million compared to the $686.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Management fees: $17.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.10 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Online: $13.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.89 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals: $118.40 million versus $115.89 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other: $19.55 million versus $14.17 million estimated by six analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Boyd here>>>

Shares of Boyd have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

