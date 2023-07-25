Compared to Estimates, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) reported $125.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $129.99 million, representing a surprise of -3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brandywine Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Rents : $118.13 million compared to the $123.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

Revenue- Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing : $6.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

Revenue- Other : $1.52 million compared to the $0.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.08 versus -$0.05 estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

