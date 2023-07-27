U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.00
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,691.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,700.50
    +89.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.80
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    +0.90 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.20
    +8.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.24 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1105
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8510
    -0.0610 (-1.56%)
     

  • Vix

    13.19
    -0.67 (-4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2964
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8700
    -0.3340 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,417.10
    +196.18 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.56
    +5.28 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,676.89
    -14.91 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,806.18
    +137.84 (+0.42%)
     

Compared to Estimates, Brookline (BRKL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) reported $91.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was -3.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61.48%.

  • Average balance-Total interest-earning assets: $10.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.53 billion.

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.26% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.19%.

  • Other income: $1.43 million compared to the $3.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Income: $86.04 million compared to the $83.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Loan level derivative income, net: $0.36 million versus $1.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Deposit fees: $2.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.74 million.

  • Total Non-Interest Income: $5.46 million compared to the $8.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Brookline here>>>

Shares of Brookline have returned +19.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research