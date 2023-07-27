Compared to Estimates, Brookline (BRKL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) reported $91.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was -3.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 63.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61.48%.

Average balance-Total interest-earning assets : $10.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.53 billion.

Net Interest Margin : 3.26% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.19%.

Other income : $1.43 million compared to the $3.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income : $86.04 million compared to the $83.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Loan level derivative income, net : $0.36 million versus $1.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Deposit fees : $2.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.74 million.

Total Non-Interest Income: $5.46 million compared to the $8.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Brookline have returned +19.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

