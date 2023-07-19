Compared to Estimates, Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Columbia Banking (COLB) reported $523.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 203.6%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $582.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was -12.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Columbia Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 62.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53.61%.

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.93% compared to the 4.22% average estimate based on four analysts.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $49.44 billion versus $48.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding : 0.3% compared to the 0.23% average estimate based on four analysts.

Net interest income (FTE) : $485.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $514.49 million.

Total noninterest income : $39.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.89 million.

Net Interest Income: $483.98 million compared to the $512.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Banking here>>>



Shares of Columbia Banking have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

