U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,386.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,380.25
    +26.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,955.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    -0.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.50
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0260
    -0.0520 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.22 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2752
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2280
    -0.1340 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,709.48
    +532.89 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.91
    +10.71 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.42
    -27.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,241.63
    -135.66 (-0.42%)
     

Compared to Estimates, Compass (CMP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Compass Minerals (CMP) reported $207.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16, the EPS surprise was +731.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Compass performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales to external customers - Salt: $155.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

  • Sales to external customers- Plant Nutrition: $47.50 million versus $47.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.

  • Sales to external customers- Corporate & Other: $4.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.6%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Compass here>>>

Shares of Compass have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research