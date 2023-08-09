Compared to Estimates, Compass (CMP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Compass Minerals (CMP) reported $207.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16, the EPS surprise was +731.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Compass performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales to external customers - Salt : $155.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

Sales to external customers- Plant Nutrition : $47.50 million versus $47.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.

Sales to external customers- Corporate & Other: $4.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.6%.

Shares of Compass have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

