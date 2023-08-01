Compared to Estimates, DoubleVerify (DV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) reported revenue of $133.74 million, up 21.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DoubleVerify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue by customer type- Measurement (f/k/a Advertiser - direct) : $44.99 million compared to the $45.03 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer : $10.81 million versus $11.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Revenue by customer type- Activation (f/k/a Advertiser - programmatic): $77.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $76.94 million.

Shares of DoubleVerify have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

