Compared to Estimates, Employers Holdings (EIG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Employers Holdings (EIG) reported revenue of $225.7 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Employers Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio: 88.1% compared to the 95.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Loss and LAE ratio: 49.5% compared to the 57.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net premiums earned: $187.50 million compared to the $189.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

  • Net investment income: $26.20 million compared to the $25.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Employers Holdings here>>>

Shares of Employers Holdings have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

