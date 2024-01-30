Advertisement
Compared to Estimates, German American Bancorp (GABC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, German American Bancorp (GABC) reported revenue of $61.2 million, down 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.25 million, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how German American Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 55.9% versus 56.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Average Interest Earning Assets: $5.49 billion versus $5.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Non-interest Income: $15.59 million versus $14.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net interest income (FTE): $47.23 million versus $48.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.97 million.

  • Net Interest Income: $45.61 million versus $46.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Gains on Sales of Loan: $0.53 million compared to the $0.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for German American Bancorp here>>>

Shares of German American Bancorp have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

