Compared to Estimates, German American Bancorp (GABC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, German American Bancorp (GABC) reported revenue of $61.2 million, down 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.25 million, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how German American Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 55.9% versus 56.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin : 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

Total Average Interest Earning Assets : $5.49 billion versus $5.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Total Non-interest Income : $15.59 million versus $14.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Net interest income (FTE) : $47.23 million versus $48.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.97 million.

Net Interest Income : $45.61 million versus $46.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Gains on Sales of Loan: $0.53 million compared to the $0.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of German American Bancorp have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

