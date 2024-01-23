Advertisement
Compared to Estimates, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) reported revenue of $51.71 million, down 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.06 million, representing a surprise of -2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Great Southern Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Efficiency ratio: 70.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.7%.

  • Total Non Interest Income: $6.56 million compared to the $7.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Income: $45.15 million versus $45.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Great Southern Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

