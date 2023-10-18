Compared to Estimates, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) reported $54.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.3%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +9.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Great Southern Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

Efficiency ratio : 65.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63.6%.

Total Non Interest Income : $7.85 million compared to the $7.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income: $46.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.08 million.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

