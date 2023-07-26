Compared to Estimates, Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hanmi Financial (HAFC) reported $63.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.7 million, representing a surprise of -2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hanmi Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net loan charge-offs : 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.11% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.17%.

Average Interest-Earning Assets : $7.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.17 billion.

Efficiency Ratio : 54.11% compared to the 51.85% average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Non-interest income : $7.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.12 million.

Net Interest Income (FTE) : $55.42 million compared to the $56.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Gain on Sales of SBA Loans : $1.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.05 million.

Net Interest Income: $55.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.75 million.

Shares of Hanmi Financial have returned +17.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

