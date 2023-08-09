U.S. markets closed

Compared to Estimates, Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Heritage Insurance (HRTG) reported revenue of $185.31 million, up 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +540.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heritage Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ceded Premium Ratio: 46.4% versus 51.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Combined Ratio: 95.1% compared to the 102.85% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Expense Ratio: 34.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 37.7%.

  • Revenues- Net investment income: $6.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +205.1%.

  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $176.80 million compared to the $159.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other revenue: $3.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Heritage Insurance here>>>

Shares of Heritage Insurance have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

