Compared to Estimates, Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Home Bancorp (HBCP) reported $33.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +19.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 62.9% versus 65.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin : 3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.

Annualized YTD net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Average Interest-Earning Assets : $3.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.07 billion.

Total nonperforming assets : $12.31 million versus $13.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Total nonperforming loans : $11.95 million compared to the $12.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Noninterest Income : $4.40 million versus $3.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Income: $29.51 million compared to the $29.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Home Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Home Bancorp have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Story continues

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research