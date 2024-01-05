Advertisement
Compared to Estimates, Lamb Weston (LW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Lamb Weston (LW) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.7%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was +3.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lamb Weston performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Sales- North America: $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion.

  • Geographic Sales- International: $565 million compared to the $560.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Lamb Weston here>>>

Shares of Lamb Weston have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Lamb Weston (LW): Free Stock Analysis Report

