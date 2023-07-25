Compared to Estimates, Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.13, compared to $3.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was -370.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Liberty Global PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Belgium : $767 million compared to the $734.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Geographic Revenue- Intersegment eliminations : -$65.30 million versus -$38.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Geographic Revenue- Ireland : $123.90 million versus $123.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Geographic Revenue- Central and other : $206.20 million compared to the $212.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Geographic Revenue- Switzerland: $816.20 million compared to the $795.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

