Compared to Estimates, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $2.19 for the same period compares to $2.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion, representing a surprise of -5.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marriott Vacations Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Cost reimbursements : $355 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $341.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Revenue- Rental : $146 million compared to the $149.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

Revenue- Management and exchange : $206 million versus $207.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products : $391 million compared to the $451.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

Revenue- Financing: $80 million compared to the $77.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

