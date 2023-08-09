U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,386.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,380.25
    +26.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,955.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    -0.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.50
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0260
    -0.0520 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.22 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2752
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2280
    -0.1340 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,709.48
    +532.89 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.91
    +10.71 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.42
    -27.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,241.63
    -135.66 (-0.42%)
     

Compared to Estimates, ON24 (ONTF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research

ON24 (ONTF) reported $42.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

ON24, Inc. (ONTF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research