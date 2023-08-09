Compared to Estimates, ON24 (ONTF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ON24 (ONTF) reported $42.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

