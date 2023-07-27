Compared to Estimates, PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) reported $90.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 320.7%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -28.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -58.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PennyMac Mortgage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Investment Income- Net loan servicing fee : $108.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.2%.

Investment Income- Net gains (losses) on loans acquired for sale : $4.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42%.

Investment Income- Net gain (loss) on investments and financings: -$2.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.50 million.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

