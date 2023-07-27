U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.00
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,602.25
    +31.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2797
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1970
    -0.2080 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,267.43
    -133.69 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.07
    -3.59 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,397.53
    -493.63 (-1.50%)
     

Compared to Estimates, PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) reported $90.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 320.7%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -28.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -58.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PennyMac Mortgage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Net loan servicing fee: $108.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.2%.

  • Investment Income- Net gains (losses) on loans acquired for sale: $4.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42%.

  • Investment Income- Net gain (loss) on investments and financings: -$2.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.50 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for PennyMac Mortgage here>>>

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research