Compared to Estimates, Post Holdings (POST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Post Holdings (POST) reported $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 billion, representing a surprise of +2.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +70.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Post Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Weetabix : $134.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands : $871.30 million compared to the $754.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.6% year over year.

Net Sales- Foodservice : $622.70 million compared to the $594.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail : $230.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands : $151.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.36 million.

Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix : $27.60 million compared to the $32.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice : $144.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92.81 million.

Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/ Other : -$22.40 million compared to the -$23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail: $37.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.96 million.

Shares of Post Holdings have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

