Compared to Estimates, PRA Group (PRAA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, PRA Group (PRAA) reported revenue of $221.42 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.22, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.35, the EPS surprise was +37.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PRA Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Cash Collections by Geography- Total Cash Collections : $410.28 million compared to the $416.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

Revenues- Other revenue : $4.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Revenues- Portfolio income : $194.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $194.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Revenues- Changes in expected recoveries: $22.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.

View all Key Company Metrics for PRA Group here>>>



Shares of PRA Group have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

