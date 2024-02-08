Advertisement
Compared to Estimates, Regal Rexnord (RRX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Regal Rexnord (RRX) reported revenue of $1.61 billion, up 29.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.28, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26, the EPS surprise was +0.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regal Rexnord performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Industrial Systems (IS): $119.80 million versus $121.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS): $649.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $630.30 million.

  • Revenues- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES): $418 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $455.55 million.

  • Revenues- Automation & Motion Control (AMC): $420.70 million versus $421.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Regal Rexnord here>>>

Shares of Regal Rexnord have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

