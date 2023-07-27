U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

Compared to Estimates, SEI (SEIC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, SEI Investments (SEIC) reported revenue of $489.06 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $479.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +4.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Private Banks: $27.53 billion compared to the $27.44 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Assets under management - Investment Advisors: $74.41 billion versus $74.32 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Assets under management - Institutional Investors: $77.21 billion versus $77.59 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Assets under management - Investments in New Business: $2.32 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion.

  • Client assets under administration: 877724 versus 865730.8 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees: $378.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $380.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

  • Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees: $110.24 million compared to the $97.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Private Banks: $134.10 million versus $123.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

  • Revenue- Investments in New Business: $4.89 million compared to the $5.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- Institutional Investors: $75.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $76.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

  • Revenue- Investment Managers: $165.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $164.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

  • Revenue- Investment Advisors: $109.58 million versus $109.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

Shares of SEI have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

