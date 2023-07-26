Compared to Estimates, Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tenable (TENB) reported $195.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +69.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Calculated Current Billings : $200159 thousand compared to the $196688.5 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.

Revenue- Subscription : $176.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $173.30 million.

Revenue- Professional services and other : $6.12 million versus $4.99 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Revenue- Perpetual license and maintenance: $12.15 million versus $12.03 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Tenable have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

