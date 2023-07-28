U.S. markets closed

Compared to Estimates, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +0.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants: 9.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8.37%.

  • Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants: 9.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.

  • Restaurants at the end - Total: 709 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 711.

  • Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse: $1,946 compared to the $1,948.33 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total: 95 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.75.

  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Total: 709 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 616.67.

  • Average unit volumes - Franchise restaurants: $2,129 compared to the $1,956.76 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 566 versus 568.33 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of restaurants opened - Company: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.5.

  • Store weeks - Company restaurants: 7960 versus 7991.75 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $6.82 million versus $7.01 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

  • Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.16 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Roadhouse here>>>

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

