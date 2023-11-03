Advertisement
Compared to Estimates, Universal Display (OLED) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Universal Display Corp. (OLED) reported $141.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.78 million, representing a surprise of -3.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Universal Display performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Material sales: $92.49 million compared to the $79.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Contract research services: $2.67 million versus $5.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.8% change.

  • Revenues- Royalty and license fees: $45.92 million versus $61.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.7% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Universal Display here>>>

Shares of Universal Display have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research?

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

