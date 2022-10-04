U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Compost Market Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
Major players in the compost market are MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo’s Worm Farms, Suman Vermi Compost, Wormpower, Kahariam Farms, SAOSIS, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Agrilife, Dirt Dynasty, SLO County Worm Farm, Pacific AG, Dirt Hugger, and Harvest Power.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compost Market Global Market Report 2022"


The global compost market is expected to grow from $6.17 billion in 2021 to $6.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The compost market is expected to reach $8.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The compost market consists of sales of compost by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a mixture that is used for fertilising, enhancing soil structure, offering a variety of nutrients to plants, and increasing the number of helpful bacteria in the soil. Compost can be manufactured artificially by creating ideal environment for composting by regulating the aerobic, biological breakdown of biodegradable materials.

The main products of compost are yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting.The yard trimming is made from discarded grass, leaves, and tree and brush trimmings from residential, institutional, and commercial sources.

It is also made by chopping woody stalks and twigs with a shovel or machete or run them over with a lawn mower or through a shredder. The application of compost include agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the compost market in 2021. The regions covered in the compost market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The compost market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides compost market statistics, including compost industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a compost market share, detailed compost market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the compost industry. This compost market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing demand for organic farm products is propelling the growth of the compost market.Organic farm products are grown without synthetic insecticides, growth hormones, antibiotics, chemical fertilizers, and synthetic pesticides.

The demand for organic food increased during the COVID 19 epidemic as people are more inclined toward the consumption of foods that are healthier and better for immunity.Moreover, organic products are regarded as being of a high caliber and as being safer for the environment and human health.

Organic farming widely utilizes compost to increase the fertility of the soil. For instance, in September 2021, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), announced an investment of more than $30 million for 33 grants to help farmers and ranchers who cultivate and sell high-quality organic food, fiber, and other organic goods. Therefore, increasing demand for organic farm products is expected to boost the demand for compost during the forecast period.

Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the compost market.Companies and organizations are entering into a partnership with compost manufacturing companies and service providers to use agricultural and domestic waste in a better way.

In August 2021, the city of Durango in Colorado, United States entered into a public-private partnership with Table to Farm Compost.Through this partnership, Durango and Table to Farm will boost voluntary curbside composting participation through education and outreach programs.

The city will assess the feasibility of scaling up toward required participation in three to five years if education and outreach activities are successful. Table to Farm Compost is a US-based residential & commercial compost service that helps Durango households to go green.

In August 2019, USA Waste of California Inc, a US-based waste management company that includes the collection and disposal of refuse systems, acquired two compost facilities of Harvest Power located in Tulare and Lathrop, California for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, USA Waste of California will be able to serve its customers’ organics processing needs better and support local and state diversion initiatives.

Harvest Power is US-based organics management company that makes items for improving soil and providing renewable energy.

The countries covered in the compost market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
