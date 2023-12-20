Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) delivers shareholders impressive 144% return over 1 year, surging 158% in the last week alone

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN). Its share price is already up an impressive 144% in the last twelve months. It's up an even more impressive 210% in about a month. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 85% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Compugen isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Compugen has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 144% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Compugen (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

