Computer parts maker Logitech's third-quarter sales fall

Logitech keyboards and mouse are seen in the computer shop in Zenica

(Reuters) - Logitech International reported a 1% drop in its third-quarter sales on Tuesday, in the computer peripheral maker's first set of results under newly appointed CEO Hanneke Faber.

Sales fell to $1.26 billion in the quarter, from $1.27 billion a year earlier, as the maker of computer mice, keyboards and webcams continued to navigate a downturn in consumer and business spending and high comparables.

(Reporting by John Revill and Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)