COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT TEAM CHANGES

Comstock Resources, Inc.
·2 min read
Comstock Resources, Inc.
Comstock Resources, Inc.

FRISCO, TX, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today that Trey Newell will be joining the Company as Vice President of Corporate Development to support a new initiative to develop new markets for the Company's natural gas production in the Haynesville shale in East Texas and North Louisiana. Lori Kanaman also recently joined the Company to head up the Company's natural gas marketing group as Vice President of Marketing.

Trey Newell brings two decades of commercial, marketing and operations experience in the midstream energy industry. Prior to joining Comstock, Mr. Newell was responsible for producer relationships, business development, project management, scheduling, and marketing as Commercial and Marketing Vice President with Trace Midstream, Blue Mountain Midstream and Penntex Midstream. Mr. Newell also held the position of Director of Commercial Operations at CenterPoint Energy Field Services.

Lori Kanaman has over thirty years of experience marketing natural gas.   Prior to joining Comstock, Mrs. Kanaman served as Vice President of Marketing at Saddle Operating, LLC and has over 25 years of natural gas marketing experience primarily focused on the Haynesville and Permian basins with several energy companies including Exco Resources, Inc., Enterprise Products Partners, L.P., and El Paso Corporation.

David Terry, Comstock's former Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, and Whitney Ward, Comstock's former Vice President of Marketing, have left the Company to pursue other opportunities.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.


CONTACT: Ron Mills VP - Finance and Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com


