Condor Gold PLC Announces Its Unaudited Results for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2022

16 min read
  • CNDGF

GODALMING, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) announces that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months ending 31 March 2022 and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Both of the above have been posted on the Company's website www.condorgold.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022:

  • On March 10, 2022, the Company announced that all assay results have been received for an 8,004 m infill drilling programme on the fully permitted high-grade La Mestiza Open Pit Mineral Resource at La India Project.

  • Advanced the technical studies needed for the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study covering the La India open pit, the processing plant facility and location, tailings storage facility, waste dump locations, explosive magazine, power supply, surface hydrology, hydrogeology (dewatering the pit), geochemistry, metallurgy, environmental and social.

  • Continued with acquisitions of land at the La India open pit and associated mine site infrastructure. To date, 99.6% of the core areas have been purchased.

  • Site clearance of 14 hectares has been completed for the processing plant location, including areas for offices, warehouses, a stockpile and a buffer zone.

  • Project finance discussions are underway with potential providers of project finance who have access to Condor's data room under confidentiality agreements.

  • Further advanced compliance with the terms of the La India Environmental Permit to construct and operate the mine, including completion of additional technical and engineering studies.

Mark Child, Chairman and CEO Commented:

"During the first quarter, we continued to make significant progress on advancing the Feasibility Study for the La India open pit and associated mine site infrastructure . All technical studies undertaken at the Project level are complete. We are currently reviewing the metallurgical test work, geotechnical analysis and capital cost estimates. Additionally, we received the results from the 8,004 m infill drill program at the fully permitted high-grade Mestiza open pit. Although not included in the scope of our forthcoming Feasibility Study, we expect Mestiza to provide an additional high-grade ore source for the La India mill.

Concurrently, we are finalizing our analysis of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for La India Project, which is inclusive of a Mineral Reserve Estimate for the La India open pit. The geological model is consistent with our current best understanding. Lithologies, weathering and structures have been re-modelled from scratch with existing drilling, trenching and outcrops considered.

In summary, the La India open pit including the associated mine site infrastructure is essentially construction ready and materially de-risked. The plan is to add the two fully permitted high grade feeder pits of Mestiza and America to the mine plan during the construction phase. The Feasibility Study on La India open pit is almost complete, the formal announcement will probably take us into Q3. It will put the Company in a position to pursue various project financing alternatives, some of which have already been initiated."

CONDOR GOLD PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2022



Three months to 31 March

2022 unaudited

£

Three months to 31 March

2021 unaudited

£

Revenue


-

-


Administrative expenses


(668,134

)

(512,518

)


Operating gain/(loss)

Note 3

(668,134

)

(512,518

)


Finance income


255

-


Loss before income tax


(667,879

)

(512,518

)


Income tax expense

Note 4

-

-


Gain/(loss) for the period


(667,789

)

(512,518

)



Other comprehensive income/(loss):


Write off of Minority Interest


-

Currency translation differences


664,824

(422,392

)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period


664,824

(422,392

)


Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period


(3,055

)

(934,910

)



Gain/(loss) per share expressed in pence per share:


Basic and diluted (in pence)

Note 7

(0.46

)

(0.41

)



CONDOR GOLD PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022


As at 31 March 2022

unaudited

£

As at 31 December 2021

audited

£

As at 31 March 2021

unaudited

£

ASSETS:




NON-CURRENT ASSETS




Property, plant and equipment

7,579,866

7,473,433

4,081,961

Intangible assets

29,634,986

28,100,980

22,623,998


37,214,852

35,574,413

26,705,959


CURRENT ASSETS

Trade and other receivables

875,390

775,693

282,202

Cash and cash equivalents

408,028

2,072,046

6,278,947


1,283,418

2,847,739

4,723,800


TOTAL ASSETS

38,498,270

38,422,152

33,267,108


LIABILITIES:

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

99,190

248,176

192,525



TOTAL LIABILITIES

99,190

248,176

192,525


NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,184,228

2,599,563

6,368,624


NET ASSETS

38,399,080

38,173,976

33,074,583



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT

Called up share capital

Note 8

29,386,143

29,326,143

26,964,836

Share premium

42,534,627

42,528,627

38,700,439

Legal reserves

-

-

-

Exchange difference reserve

(1,817,214

)

(2,482,038

)

(2,784,493

)

Retained earnings

(31,704,476

)

(31,198,756

)

(29,806,199

)

TOTAL EQUITY

38,399,080

38,173,976

33,074,583



CONDOR GOLD PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022


Share capital

Share premium

Exchange difference reserve

Retained earnings

Total

Total equity


£

£

£

£

£

£

At 1 January 2021

23,732,526

37,175,626

(2,362,101

)

(29,381,952

)

29,164,099

29,164,099

Comprehensive income:

Gain for the period

-

-

-

(512,518

)

(512,518

)

(512,518

)

Other comprehensive income:

Currency translation differences

-

-

(422,392

)

-

(422,392

)

(422,392

)




Total comprehensive income

-

-

(422,392

)

(512,518

)

(934,910

)

(934,910

)


New shares issued

3,232,310

1,524,813

-

-

4,757,123

4,757,123

Issue costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share based payment

-

-

-

88,271

88,271

88,271


At 31 March 2021

26,964,836

38,700,439

(2,784,493

)

(29,806,199

)

33,074,0583

33,074,583



At 1 January 2022

29,326,143

42,528,627

(2,482,038

)

31,198,756

38,173,976

38,173,976

Comprehensive income:

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(667,879

)

(667,879

)

(667,879

)

Other comprehensive income:

Currency translation differences

-

-

664,824

-

664,824

664,824




Total comprehensive income

-

-

664,824

(667,879

)

(3,055

)

(3,055

)


New shares issued

60,000

6,000

-

-

66,000

66,000

Issue costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share based payment

-

-

-

162,159


At 31 March 2022

29,386,143

42,534,627

(1,817,214

)

(31,704,476

)

38,399,080

38,399,080

CONDOR GOLD PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022


Three months

to 31.03.22

unaudited

£

Three months

to 31.03.21

unaudited

£

Cash flows from operating activities

Gain/(loss) before tax

(667,879

)

(512,518

)

Share based payment

162,159

88,271

Depreciation charges

-

-

Exchange differences

75,920

23,259

Finance income

(255

)

-


(430,055

)

(400,988

)



(Increase) in trade and other receivables

(99,697

)

(167,793

)

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

(148,986

)

(73,887

)



Net cash absorbed in operating activities

(678,738

)

(642,668

)


Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of intangible fixed assets

(1,006,948

)

(1,061,879

)

Purchase of tangible fixed assets

(61,787

)

(933,020

)

Interest received

255

-



Net cash absorbed in investing activities

(1,068,480

)

(1,944,899

)


Cash flows from financing activities

Net proceeds from share issue

66,000

4,757,123



Net cash generated in financing activities

66,000

4,757,123




Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,739,939

)

2,119,556

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,072,046

4,159,391

Exchange losses on cash and bank

-

-


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

408,028

6,278,947

CONDOR GOLD PLC
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2022

1. COMPLIANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Basis of preparation

This condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). It has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS and IFRIC interpretations) ("IFRS") in force at the reporting date, and their interpretations issued by the IASB as adopted for use within the European Union, and with IFRS and their interpretations as issued by the IASB.

The interim results for the three months to 31 March 2022 are neither audited nor reviewed by our auditors and the accounts in this interim report do not therefore constitute statutory accounts in accordance with Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been prepared and for which the auditor's report was unqualified, did not contain any statement under Section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006 and did not contain any matters to which the auditors drew attention without qualifying their report.

The interim financial information for the three months ended 31 March 2022 were approved by the Board on 12 May 2022.

The directors do not propose an interim dividend.

The Directors consider the going concern basis to be appropriate based on cash flow forecasts and projections and current levels of commitments, cash and cash equivalents. The comparative period presented is that of the three months ended 31 March 2021.

The Directors are of the opinion that due to the nature of the Group's activities and the events during that period these are the most appropriate comparatives for the current period. Copies of these financial statements are available on the Company's website and on www.Sedar.com.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies used in preparing the interim results are the same as those applied to the latest audited annual financial statements, which are available on www.Sedar.com and on the Company's website www.condorgold.com. These accounting policies are those expected to be applied in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENTAL REPORTING

The Group has not generated any revenue during the period. The Group's operations are located in England and Nicaragua.

The following is an analysis of the carrying amount of segment assets, and additions to plant and equipment, analysed by geographical area in which the assets are located.

CONDOR GOLD PLC
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2022

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENTAL REPORTING - continued

The Group's results by reportable segment for the three month period ended 31 March 2021 are as follows:


UK

Three months to 31 March 2021

£

Nicaragua

Three months to 31 March 2021

£

Consolidation

Three months to 31 March 2021

£

RESULTS




Operating (loss)

(446,674

)

(65,844

)

(512,518

)

Interest income

-

-

-


Assets and liabilities

All transactions between each reportable segment are accounted for using the same accounting policies as the Group uses.


UK

As at 31 March 2021

£

Nicaragua

As at 31 March 2021

£

Consolidation

As at 31 March 2021

£

ASSETS




Total assets

7,885,554

25,588,654

33,474,208


UK

As at 31

March 2021

£

Nicaragua

As at 31 March 2021

£

Consolidation

As at 31 March 2021

£

LIABILITIES

Total liabilities

(132,077

)

(60,448

)

(192,525

)


The Group's results by reportable segment for the three month period ended 31 March 2021 are as follows:


UK

Three months to 31 March 2022

£

Nicaragua

Three months to 31 March 2022

£

Consolidation

Three months to 31 March 2022

£

RESULTS




Operating gain/(loss)

(642,496

)

(25,638

)

(668,134

)

Interest

255

-

255


Assets and liabilities

All transactions between each reportable segment are accounted for using the same accounting policies as the Group uses.


UK

As at 31 March 2022

£

Nicaragua

As at 31 March 2022

£

Consolidation

As at 31 March 2022

£

ASSETS




Total assets

5,523,889

33,598,210

39,122,099


UK

As at 31

March 2022

£

Nicaragua

As at 31 March 2022

£

Consolidation

As at 31 March 2022

£

LIABILITIES

Total liabilities

(138,495

)

39,305

(99,190

)

4. TAXATION

There is no current tax charge for the period. The accounts do not include a deferred tax asset in respect of carry forward unused tax losses as the Directors are unable to assess that there will be probable future taxable profits available against which the unused tax losses can be utilised.

5. INTANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS

During the three months ended 31 March 2022, the Group acquired intangible assets with a cost of £1,006,948 (three months ended 31 March 2021: £ 1,061,879).

6. EQUITY-SETTLED SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND WARRANTS

The estimated fair value of the options and warrants granted was;


Three months to

31 March 2022

unaudited

£

Three months to

31 March 2021

unaudited

£




Warrants and options charge

(162,159

)

(88,271

)

During the period, no share options were crystallised into cash.

The fair value has been fully recognised within administration expenses, on a pro-rata basis over the vesting period. This fair value has been calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The latest inputs into the model were as follows:


2022

2021

Expected volatility

--

%

29

%

Expected life options (yrs.)

5

5

Expected dividend yield

-

-

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

A reconciliation is set out below:

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE (continued)


Three months to

31 March 2022

Three months to

31 March 2021

Basic EPS






Gain/(loss) for the period

(667,879

)

(512,518

)

Weighted average number of shares

146,752,359

124,488,017



Gain/(loss) per share (in pence)

(0,46

)

(0.41

)

In accordance with IAS 33, as the Group has reported a loss for the period, diluted earnings per share are not included.

8. CALLED-UP SHARE CAPITAL


As at 31 March 2022

£

As at 31 March 2021

£

Allotted and fully paid






Ordinary shares: 146,930,715 of 20p each (as at 31 March 2021: 134,824,179 of 20p each)

29,386,143

26,964,836


Share issuances in the three months ended 31 March 2022 were as follows:

9. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the reporting period the Company received consultancy advice from the following related parties:

Company

Related party

Three months to

31 March 2022

£

Three months to

31 March 2021

£

Axial Associates Limited

Mark Child

-

-

Burnbrae Limited

Jim Mellon

6,250

6,250

Promaco Limited

Ian Stalker

11,700

7,575

AMC Geological Advisory Group Inc.

Andrew Cheatle

-

-


10. SEASONALITY OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS


There are no seasonal factors which affect the trade of any company in the Group.

- Ends -

For further information please visit www.condorgold.com or contact:

Condor Gold plc

Mark Child, Chairman and CEO

+44 (0) 20 7493 2784

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Roland Cornish and James Biddle

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

H&P Advisory Limited

Ewan Leggat

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Andrew Chubb and Nelish Patel

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe and Megan Ray

+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

On 25 October 2021 Condor announced the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report ("PEA") for its La India Project, Nicaragua on SEDAR https://www.sedar.com. The highlight of the technical study is a post-tax, post upfront capital expenditure NPV of US$418 million, with an IRR of 54% and 12 month pay-back period, assuming a US$1,700 per oz gold price, with average annual production of 150,000 oz gold per annum for the initial 9 years of gold production. The open pit mine schedules have been optimised from designed pits, bringing higher grade gold forward resulting in average annual production of 157,000 oz gold in the first 2 years from open pit material and underground mining funded out of cashflow.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Environmental Permit ("EP") for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold Project ("La India Project"). The EP is considered the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor has purchased a new SAG Mill, which has mainly arrived in Nicaragua. Site clearance and preparation is at an advanced stage.

Environmental Permits were granted in April and May 2020 for the Mestiza and America open pits respectively, both located close to La India. The Mestiza open pit hosts 92 Kt at a grade of 12.1 g/t gold (36,000 oz contained gold) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 341 Kt at a grade of 7.7 g/t gold (85,000 oz contained gold) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The America open pit hosts 114 Kt at a grade of 8.1 g/t gold (30,000 oz) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 677 Kt at a grade of 3.1 g/t gold (67,000 oz) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. Following the permitting of the Mestiza and America open pits, together with the La India Open Pit Condor has 1.12 M oz gold open pit Mineral Resources permitted for extraction.

Disclaimer

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Andrew Cheatle, P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101 and Gerald D. Crawford, P.E., who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101 and is the Chief Technical Officer of Condor Gold plc.

Technical Information

Certain disclosure contained in this news release of a scientific or technical nature has been summarised or extracted from the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, October 2021", dated October 22, 2021 with an effective date of September 9, 2021 (the "Technical Report"), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Qualified Persons responsible for the Technical Report are Dr Tim Lucks of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Mr Fernando Rodrigues, Mr Stephen Taylor and Mr Ben Parsons of SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. Mr Parsons assumes responsibility for the MRE, Mr Rodrigues the open pit mining aspects, Mr Taylor the underground mining aspects and Dr Lucks for the oversight of the remaining technical disciplines and compilation of the report.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are ‘forward-looking information' with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to: Developmment Plans for the La India Project, Mineral Reserves and Resources at La India Project. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as: "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "strategies", "estimate", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", "could", "might", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the receipt of required permits; royalty rates; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to: mineral exploration, development and operating risks; estimation of mineralisation, resources and reserves; environmental, health and safety regulations of the resource industry; competitive conditions; operational risks; liquidity and financing risks; funding risk; exploration costs; uninsurable risks; conflicts of interest; risks of operating in Nicaragua; government policy changes; ownership risks; permitting and licencing risks; artisanal miners and community relations; difficulty in enforcement of judgments; market conditions; stress in the global economy; current global financial condition; exchange rate and currency risks; commodity prices; reliance on key personnel; dilution risk; payment of dividends; as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 dated March 31, 2021, available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Condor Gold plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701207/Condor-Gold-PLC-Announces-Its-Unaudited-Results-for-the-Three-Months-Ended-31-March-2022

