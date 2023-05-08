Conduent Recognized as a 2023 Leader in Cloud HR Transformation by NelsonHall

Conduent Business Services, LLC

Recognized for providing HR organizations the technology and people to navigate complex digital transformations



Marks Conduent’s third consecutive appearance as a leader in multiple categories

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced that NelsonHall, a global analyst firm, has named the company a market leader in Cloud HR Transformation Services in its 2023 NelsonHall Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) Vendor Report.

NelsonHall’s NEAT report placed Conduent as a “Leader” for its ability to deliver immediate benefit and to meet future client requirements in six focus areas:

Overall

SuccessFactors-focus

Workday Services-focus

Europe-focus

Multi-country-focus

North America-focus

Conduent’s strengths highlighted in the report include:

The breadth of Conduent’s HR services, including HR administration, global payroll data management services, benefits administration and learning services.

Capability to service clients with leading Cloud HCM (Human Capital Management) platforms, including Oracle Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors and Workday.

Continued investment in HR services through its wide array of digital enablers, while preserving and extending client HCM technology.

The ability to help clients drive a higher level of transformation and client standardization on a global level.

Global capability, with significant language capability and ability to scale with a sizeable delivery team supporting all regions.

Investment in front-end proprietary technology with a design approach that uses personas to drive personalization.

Providing clients with additional support by leveraging experience in other solutions such as customer service management, process automation and workflow, document management and knowledge management solutions and a strong emphasis on incorporating intelligent automation through its services.



Conduent was also recognized as a leader in the previous Cloud HR Transformation Services NelsonHall Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) Vendor Report in 2021, its most recent Cloud HR report prior to 2023. Conduent was also a leader in the 2020 NEAT for Cloud-Based HR Transformation by NelsonHall.

Liz Rennie, HR Technology & Services Research Director with NelsonHall said, “Many larger and midmarket-sized organizations over the last five years have already migrated to cloud HR technologies. With Conduent’s continued investment in HR services that leverages client HCM technology, it is well positioned to take an organization’s HR operations and services to a higher level of maturity. Conduent services the second-generation buyer effectively and has shown clear results with clients.”

“Continued recognition of Conduent’s HR services by NelsonHall is a testament to the innovative work we’re doing to support clients on their digital transformation journey,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent. “Across multiple industries and geographies, in mid-sized and large organizations, we see HR leaders looking to eliminate silos, reduce complex processes and provide HR support that is human-centered and engages employees. As organizations continue their cloud HR transformation, Conduent is a committed partner to deliver HR services that drive business outcomes.”

The 2023 report assessed eight leading HR services providers. To read a custom version of the 2023 report, visit https://insights.conduent.com/human-capital-solutions/cloud-hr-transformation-services-multi-country-focus.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understands the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

