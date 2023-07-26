Conduit Holdings Insiders Added US$750k Of Stock To Their Holdings

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Conduit Holdings Limited's (LON:CRE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Conduit Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Neil Eckert for UK£100k worth of shares, at about UK£3.42 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£4.78), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£750k for 201.39k shares. But insiders sold 8.20k shares worth UK£40k. Overall, Conduit Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Conduit Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Conduit Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£137k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Conduit Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.0% of Conduit Holdings shares, worth about UK£7.5m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Conduit Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Conduit Holdings stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Conduit Holdings and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

