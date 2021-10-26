U.S. markets closed

Confectionery Market Size, Share, Global Trends by 2028 | Major Demand in Egypt, Malaysia, Canada, Vietnam and ROW, States Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in confectionery market are Ferrero SpA, HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, Super Confectionery, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., The Hershey Company, Mondelez International, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Nestle S.A., Barry Callebaut, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global confectionery market size is projected to reach USD 242.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness among consumers will play a key role in augmenting the growth of this market, shares Manufactured chocolate bars and candies are known to contain large amounts of artificial sweeteners.

With the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, even the most ardent chocolate-lovers are getting increasingly inclined towards organic and natural ingredients-based products. For example, the Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut’s research found that the market value for organic chocolates currently stands at €30 million in Western Europe alone. This figure shows that the shifting consumer preference for chocolate and other confectionery items made from naturally-derived extracts will lead the confectionery market trends in the foreseeable future.

According to the confectionery market report, the value of this market stood at USD 188.52 billion in 2020. The report further contains answers to the following questions:

  • What are the major factors driving the market?

  • What are the main hurdles that the market is facing and will face in the future?

  • What are the key market segments?

  • Which region or regions hold the largest potential for the market to grow?

  • How are the competitive dynamics shaping the market?

  • Who are the prominent players in this market and what are their key strategies?


Request a Sample Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/confectionery-market-100542


Key Market Driver

Hectic Lifestyles to Foster Sales Opportunities

Global economic growth and development have led to an explosion of job and business opportunities. Greater access to education and skill development have expanded the number of employable people around the world, resulting in more working people and more office spaces, especially in large urban conglomerations. As a result, modern lifestyles have become more hectic and stressful, with unfortunate consequence being on health and fitness of people. Therefore, many consumers are now demanding on-the-go confectionery snacks, preferably having low sugar and fat.

Chocolate, owing to its numerous health benefits, is the most consumed confectionery product in the world, and many companies are now developing sugar-free and organic chocolate items to cater to the health-conscious urban populace. Furthermore, chocolate consumption has positive physiological effects. The Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center in California found, through a research study, suggested that chocolate consumption positively impacts brain health and reduces stress and inflammation.


Competitive Landscape

Launch of Natural Extracts-derived Products to Spur Competition

The confectionery market forecast envisages a period of cutthroat competition in this market as companies deploy various strategies to meet the escalating demand for organic confectionery items. Besides this, many players are also attempting to broaden their business horizons by introducing novel offerings in foreign markets.


List of Key Players Covered in Confectionery Market Report:

  • Super Confectionery

  • Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

  • The Hershey Company

  • Mondelez International

  • Ferrero SpA

  • HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

  • Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

  • Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Barry Callebaut


Get Detailed Insights of this Research with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/confectionery-market-100542

Regional Analysis

Europe to Lead the Pack; Asia-Pacific to Showcase Excellent Growth Trajectory

With a market share of 39% in 2018, Europe is slated to dominate the confectionery market share in the coming years, primarily on account of high consumption chocolate items. Consumers are increasingly demanding premium and customized confectionery products and are willing to pay for such items, prompting companies to manufacture and deliver superior offerings in the region.

Asia-Pacific holds tremendous growth opportunities for this market owing to rising disposable income, increasing young and working-age population, and rapid urbanization. As a result, many players are implementing different strategies to establish themselves in the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India.


Key Industry Developments:

  • July 2020: Nestle, the Swiss multinational, created a new chocolate product with no added sugar, enabling its loyal customers to enjoy the company’s 70% dark chocolate wholesale. Called the Cacao Fruit Chocolate, the product will be infused with natural cacao pulp which will function as the sweetener for the chocolate.

  • May 2018: The Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut opened the first chocolate center in Africa called the CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™. Located in Johannesburg, South Africa, the academy will focus on teaching training budding chocolate-makers, professionals, and enthusiasts with the latest trends and technologies of the confectionery world.


Quick Buy - Confectionery Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100542


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on Related/Parent Market

      • Global Chocolate Consumption Trend

      • Global Cocoa Production Trend

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnerships, and

      • Investments

  • Global Confectionery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type

        • Chocolate

        • Sugar

        • Gums

      • By Distribution Channel

        • Hypermarket/Supermarket

        • Convenience Stores

        • Departmental Stores

        • Online Retail

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/confectionery-market-100542


Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Confectionery Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dairy Ingredients, Cocoa & Chocolate, Emulsifiers, Others), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Chocolate Confectionery, Sugar Confectionery, Bakery Confectionery) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028

Bio Vanillin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Food Services Sector, Pharmaceuticals, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028

Snack Food Products Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Bakery Snacks, Frozen Snacks, Confectionery Snacks, Salted Snacks), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Convenience Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2028


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs


Read Press Release on Confectionery Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/confectionary-market-9672


