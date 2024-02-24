Confluent Inc CFO Rohan Sivaram Sells 7,234 Shares

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT), a company specializing in data streaming technology that enables companies to easily access, store, and manage data in real time, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, Chief Financial Officer Rohan Sivaram, sold 7,234 shares of the company on February 21, 2024.

The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this SEC Filing link.

Over the past year, Rohan Sivaram has sold a total of 18,153 shares of Confluent Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Confluent Inc shows a pattern of 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the reported sale, shares of Confluent Inc were trading at $32.15, resulting in a market capitalization of $10.372 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.89, with a GF Value of $36.17, indicating that Confluent Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

