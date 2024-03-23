Confluent Inc's Chief Technology Officer Sells Company Shares

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT), a company specializing in real-time data streaming solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technology Officer Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the company on March 20, 2024.Chad Verbowski has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 65,253 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Confluent Inc, with a total of 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Confluent Inc were trading at $31.2, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.674 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.85, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more information on the insider trading at Confluent Inc, including detailed transaction history, visit the company's SEC filings.

