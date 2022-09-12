Conformal Coatings Market is estimated to be US$ 1532.75 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period - By PMI

PMI

Global Conformal Coatings Market, By Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, and Parylene), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Telecommunication) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Covina, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformal Coatings Market accounted for US$ 882.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1532.75 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. Conformal coating can be applied on various ways including spraying, brushing, dip coating and dispensing. Conformal coating is also used to reduce the formation of whiskers and can prevent electrical bleeding between closely spaced gears. They are applied as thin layers of a few micrometers to protect circuitry from moisture, salt spray, dust, chemicals and temperature extremes to prevent corrosion, mold growth and electrical failure. Conformal coating is important applications in industries such as automotive, military, aerospace, marine, lighting, industrial and green energy. Increasing adoption of conformal coating market in various market sectors such as consumer electronics, medical, and automotive is another important parameter contributing to the market growth. The global conformal coatings market is expected to grow with developments in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and medical applications worldwide. The production of conformal coatings is increasing and the degree of competition in the market is likely to be high during the forecast period.

The report " Global Conformal Coatings Market, By Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, and Parylene), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Telecommunication) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’

Key Highlights:

In August 2022, NASA Goddard Space Communications Workshop Preview, NASA and Tech Briefs magazine, this in-person space communications workshop will stimulate discussion around new and emerging technologies such as optical communications, radio frequency technology, networking, quantum devices and interoperability efforts. Dymax is a global supplier of integrated rapid light-curing PCB conformal coating, maskant and equipment solutions that make customers more efficient and efficient. Our portfolio of green, low-out-gassing and NASA-approved products address critical issues associated with satellite and manned and unmanned spacecraft applications, such as performance in extreme environmental conditions.

Analyst View:

Conformal coating is widely used in the electronics industry, wiring and cabling for automobiles to make vehicles lighter and more fuel efficient. Additionally, increasing digitization and increasing electronic dependence is expected to increase the market for conformal coating. Increasing demand for electronics, many companies are entering the market creating intense competition. Intense competition in various companies in the electronics market is encouraging manufacturers to look for affordable and efficient processes in circuit board protection conformal coatings.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Conformal Coatings Market, By Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, and Parylene), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Telecommunication) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Conformal Coatings Market accounted for US$ 882.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1532.75 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. The Global Conformal Coatings Market is segmented based on Type, End User and Region.

Based on Type, Global Conformal Coatings Market is segmented into Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, and Parylene.

Based on End User, Global Conformal Coatings Market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Telecommunication.

By Region, the Global Conformal Coatings Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Conformal Coatings Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Conformal Coatings Market include Henkel (Germany), Illinois Tool Work (US), Shin-Etsu Chemicals (Japan), Dow (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Chase Corporation (US), Electrolube (UK), Dymax Corporation (US), MG Chemicals (Canada) and Specialty Coatings System (US).

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Conformal Coatings Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Acrylic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Silicone Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Epoxy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Urethane Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Parylene Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Conformal Coatings Market, By End User, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Consumer Electronics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Automotive Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Aerospace & Defense Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Industrial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Telecommunication Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

