U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +0.36 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0570
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,040.95
    -566.72 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.02
    -16.76 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Conformis, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Conformis, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CFMS
Conformis, Inc.
Conformis, Inc.

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS), a leading medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

March 8 – 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

  • The 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference will take place virtually March 7-9, 2022. Conformis management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 9:10 a.m. until 9:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/cfms/2006973

  • Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Cowen representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

March 16 – 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

  • The Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference will take place virtually March 15-16, 2022. Conformis management will present on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 8:40 a.m. until 9:10 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/cfms/2761038

  • Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

March 22 – CG Musculoskeletal Conference

  • Ahead of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting March 22-26, 2022 in Chicago, IL, Canaccord Genuity will host its CG Musculoskeletal Conference March 22, 2022. This event is currently planned to be in-person as of the date of this release. Conformis management will present on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord70/cfms/2440077

  • Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

A live webcast of each presentation will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Conformis' website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints. For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com.

Investor Contact:
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598


Recommended Stories

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Why DraftKings stock is down after earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer details sports betting platform DraftKings stock slip despite its Q4 earnings report showing a revenue beat and the outlook of the market as more states opt to legalize forms of gambling.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Friday morning, after Bloomberg reported that the company is looking at ways to split its new (and booming) electric-vehicle (EV) business from its legacy internal-combustion engine (ICE) product line. As of 11:30 a.m. ET today, Ford's shares were up about 3.2% from Thursday's closing price. Bloomberg reported that CEO Jim Farley and other senior executives are looking at ways to separate Ford's EV operation from its legacy business.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch once said that "everyone is a long-term investor until the market goes down." Instead of blindly panicking, investors should stick with well-run companies that are firmly profitable, generate stable growth, and trade at reasonable valuations. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, should remain a top tech stock for decades because its ecosystem is nearly inescapable.

  • Why Appian Stock Was Climbing Today

    Appian's cloud subscription revenue, which it considers to be its most important metric, grew 39% to $51.2 million, and overall revenue, which includes term licenses and professional services, rose 29% to $105 million, easily beating the analyst consensus at $95.3 million. Net retention rate was 116%, showing existing customers spent 16% more on Appian products, and the number of customers spending more than $1 million annually rose from 55 to 75, a sign that it's both landing bigger customers and persuading existing customers to ramp up spending. On the bottom line, Appian's adjusted loss per share expanded from $0.03 to $0.16, but that still topped expectations at a per-share loss of $0.23.

  • Dow Jones Retreats As Ukraine Crisis Deepens; Roku Crashes As Ford Revs Up; GE Stock Dives

    The Dow Jones retreated as fears rose a Russia invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. Roku stock collapsed on earnings while GE stock fell.

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Fisker Stocks Zoomed This Week

    There's a reason why Super Bowl commercials are so popular -- they leave a lasting impression on the audience and are hugely sought after by companies trying to build a consumer base. In its latest 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week, Soros' investment fund, Soros Funds Management, revealed an ownership of 19.8 million shares of Rivian worth more than $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.