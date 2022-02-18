Conformis, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Conformis, Inc.

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS), a leading medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.



March 8 – 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

The 42 nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference will take place virtually March 7-9, 2022. Conformis management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 9:10 a.m. until 9:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/cfms/2006973





Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Cowen representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.



March 16 – 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

The Oppenheimer 32 nd Annual Healthcare Conference will take place virtually March 15-16, 2022. Conformis management will present on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 8:40 a.m. until 9:10 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/cfms/2761038





Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.



March 22 – CG Musculoskeletal Conference

Ahead of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting March 22-26, 2022 in Chicago, IL, Canaccord Genuity will host its CG Musculoskeletal Conference March 22, 2022. This event is currently planned to be in-person as of the date of this release. Conformis management will present on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord70/cfms/2440077





Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or contact Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.



A live webcast of each presentation will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Conformis' website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints. For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com.

Investor Contact:

ir@conformis.com

(781) 374-5598



