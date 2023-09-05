This Conifer Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Conifer Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CNFR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Conifer Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & Co-CEO James Petcoff for US$302k worth of shares, at about US$1.51 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$1.56. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. James Petcoff was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that James Petcoff was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Conifer Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Conifer Holdings insiders own about US$8.8m worth of shares (which is 46% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Conifer Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Conifer Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Conifer Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Conifer Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

