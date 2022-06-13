U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,795.58
    -105.28 (-2.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,784.64
    -608.15 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,964.00
    -376.03 (-3.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.91
    -60.37 (-3.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.81
    +1.14 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    -43.00 (-2.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.29
    -0.64 (-2.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    -0.0080 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3240
    +0.1680 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0124 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1480
    -0.2720 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,789.57
    -4,159.85 (-14.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.73
    -43.15 (-7.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Connected Medical Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 181.9 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research & Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Connected Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Analysis Report And Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected medical devices market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 22% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of US$ 181.9 billion by 2030.

Traditionally, medical devices and software were commonly used to control medical equipment and show readings. However, the expanding potential of existing software and its offers surpasses the demand for advanced sensory and connected medical devices. As a result, the number of connected medical devices is increasing, as are advancements in software capable of capturing and transmitting medical information, as well as data analytics services that assist medical practitioners in driving insights into and promoting the delivery of predictive, personalized, preventive, and participatory medicines.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2930

Connected medical devices provide a plethora of new opportunities for healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients as well as for individuals to monitor themselves. As a result, the variety of connected medical devices provides healthcare providers and patients with a variety of benefits and challenges. Remote patient monitoring is the most common application of connected medical devices in healthcare. Connected medical devices can collect patient health information such as pulse rate, blood pressure, temperature, and more from patients who are not physically present in a healthcare facility, eliminating the need for patients to travel to clinicians or collect it themselves. Furthermore, a wide range of tiny and wearable connected medical devices for heart rate monitoring is now available, allowing patients and healthcare professionals to monitor their health.

Report Coverage:

Market

Connected Medical Devices Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 31.2 Bn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 181.9 Bn

CAGR (2022 - 2030)

Over 22%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, By End-User, By Region

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Honeywell International Inc., GE Healthcare, Garmin Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Koninklijke Philips NV, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, and Qualcomm Incorporation.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Connected Medical Devices Market Growth Aspects

The global connected medical devices market has grown rapidly as a result of rising government initiatives to promote automation in healthcare, a growing need for cost-cutting in the healthcare system, and a growing emphasis on active patient engagement and improving patient outcomes. Furthermore, as the number of people suffering from chronic illnesses grows, so does the demand for disease management and continuous patient monitoring tools, driving up the demand for connected medical devices. These devices, which are linked to electronic patient records, provide access to critical health information during treatment.

However, COVID-19 has favorably benefited the market growth. This is owing to an increase in the number of patients, increasing pressure on doctors to provide sophisticated medical services, and governments producing apps based on connection technology. The outbreak has resulted in new ways for patients to engage with healthcare professionals. Telemedicine services are becoming more popular as governments around the world advice individuals to avoid leaving their homes.

Growing Usage of Wearable Devices Propels Market Growth

A wearable medical device is defined as noninvasive, autonomous technology that performs certain medical functions such as providing assistance or observation over time. Throughout the evaluation period, the rapid rise of numerous industries, such as remote health monitoring devices and home healthcare, is predicted to have a beneficial impact on the global wearable medical devices market. Furthermore, a growing consumer focus on health and fitness has resulted in attempts to live a healthy lifestyle, which will fuel market expansion in the coming years. The rise of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease has boosted the demand for wearable medical devices. As a result of these factors, the demand for connected medical devices is expected to rise in the coming years.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2930

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global connected medical devices market. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted years, owing to rising demand for wearable medical devices and increased government aid for healthcare infrastructure development. Furthermore, the growing adoption of mHealth, telehealth, and eHealth applications in rising economies such as China and India is propelling the sector ahead. During the COVID-19 epidemic, telemedicine services were used in Australia as an alternative method of providing healthcare to patients. Additionally, favorable government measures encouraging the use of such medical remote monitoring devices, a growing senior population base, and rising healthcare expenditure in this region are important drivers driving the market growth. The rising demand for in-house monitoring, supported central data management systems, the increasing prevalence of COVID 19, and the increasing accuracy and efficiency of remote patient monitors are the key contributors to regional growth.

Market Segmentation

The global connected medical devices market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on product, application, and end-user. Based on the product, the market is divided into heart rate monitor, smart pill dispenser, portable GPS PERS, Insulin pump, pulse oximeter, ECG monitoring devices, glucose monitor, BP monitor, and others. Based on application, the market split into remote monitoring, treatment services, fitness, consultation and diagnosis services, and wellness services. Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care settings/monitoring, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2930

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the connected medical devices industry are Honeywell International Inc., GE Healthcare, Garmin Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Koninklijke Philips NV, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, and Qualcomm Incorporation.

Browse Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industry Report

The global immune health supplements market accounted US$ 15,567.8 Mn in 2020 with a considerable CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period of 2021 to 2028.

The global mesenchymal stem cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 2,600.5 Mn by 2027.

About Acumen Research:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Day One Biopharma Shares Are Surging Today

    Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DAWN) shares are surging on initial data from the first 22 evaluable patients in the Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial for tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG), the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children. Initial data demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 64% and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 91%. The data included 14 partial responses and six patients with stable disease. All patients with stable disease (

  • FDA Backs Pediatric Covid Shots; Here's Why Pfizer, Moderna Shares Crumbled

    FDA staffers said Pfizer's and Moderna's pediatric Covid vaccines are safe and effective, but both vaccine stocks toppled Monday.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • New car prices rose again, everyone’s paying over sticker; when will the squeeze start to ease?

    The average new car sold for $47,148 last month—close to December's peak. Here's when experts think the inventory crunch will pass.

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals Scores Triple-Digit Gain With Bullish Numbers In Brain Cancer

    Day One said Monday more than 90% of patients with brain cancer benefited from its cancer drug, and the biotech stock skyrocketed.

  • Oil Erases Losses as Tight Supplies Offset Broader Market Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil reversed course edging higher as crude’s strong fundamentals outweighed the global markets spiraling lower on recession fears. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by TerraWest Texas Interm

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • MicroStrategy Gaps Lower on the Heels of Bitcoin's Plunge

    MicroStrategy Inc. is widely known to be involved in the cryptocurrency market. In the daily bar chart of MSTR, below, we can see that the shares have gapped lower and are very close to making a new low for the move down. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has followed the price action lower the past year.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

    "Vkusno & tochka" reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago. The chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any trace of its former name. McDonald's flagship Big Mac and other burgers and desserts such as McFlurry are missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • SEC: Charles Schwab to Pay $187 Million Over Robo-Advisor Cash Allocations

    The company “falsely claimed” that high cash allocations “were determined through a ‘disciplined portfolio construction methodology’ when in fact they were pre-set for business reasons,” the SEC said.

  • Costco’s Cheap Gas Prices Are a Big Hit

    The warehouse club offers savings of about 37 cents a gallon at a time of record prices at the pump.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • Bitcoin Key Levels Break: Is Capitulation Playing Out?

    From the minute I checked the financial news this Monday morning I have seen repeated stories of the slide in the price of bitcoin. In the daily bar chart of the nearby bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices have made a new low for the move down and perhaps more importantly have broken the lows of May 2021. The slopes of the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages are negative.