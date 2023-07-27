Should You Consider Buying OneMain Holdings (OMF)?

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy gained 3.14% (net of fees) outperforming the ICE Bank of America High Yield Index’s 1.63% return and underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 8.74% gain. Year-to-date, the strategy returned 0.48%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy highlighted stocks like OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is a financial service holding company. On July 26, 2023, OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) stock closed at $45.02 per share. One-month return of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was 2.90%, and its shares gained 20.83% of their value over the last 52 weeks. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has a market capitalization of $5.429 billion.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy made the following comment about OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was another top performer during the quarter. The company reported 1Q23 Adjusted EPS of $1.46, compared to 1Q22 EPS of $2.35, below consensus of $1.65, and a net charge-offs ratio of 7.72%, +214bps Y/Y (+84bps sequentially), above consensus of 7.6%. Consumer & Insurance (C&I) capital generation for the quarter came in at $179MM, compared to $282MM in 1Q22, while managed receivables rose 5.8% Y/Y (-0.5% sequentially) to $20.6B with a loan portfolio yield of 22.3%. Personal loan originations totaled $2.8B in 1Q23, down 5% from $3.0B in 1Q22. The company maintained a quarterly dividend of $1/share, or an annualized yield of ~9.2%, and repurchased 683K shares for $27MM (0.5% of market cap) during the quarter. As of quarter-end, the company’s net leverage ratio stood at 5.4x, compared to 5.5x at the end of 4Q22. Management indicated that post-tightening originations now represent 38% of the company’s receivables (vs. 27% in 4Q22) and are expected to represent 65-70% of receivables by YE23.”

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) at the end of first quarter which was 35 in the previous quarter.

