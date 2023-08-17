CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Returned 18.5% in Q2

Greenlight Capital, an investment management company, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 14.5% net of fees and expenses, in the second quarter compared to an 8.7% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Greenlight Capital highlighted stocks like CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) engages in the production of bituminous coal. On August 16, 2023, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) stock closed at $83.21 per share. One-month return of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was 21.62%, and its shares gained 14.38% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has a market capitalization of $2.867 billion.

Greenlight Capital made the following comment about CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), which returned 18.5% on the company’s strong execution and formal announcement that at least 75% of its free cash flow will be returned to shareholders, principally through stock buybacks. At quarter-end, the largest disclosed long positions in the Partnerships were Black Knight, Brighthouse Financial, CONSOL Energy, Green Brick Partners and Vitesco Technologies."

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) at the end of second quarter which was 33 in the previous quarter.

