Consolidated Water (CWCO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Consolidated Water (CWCO) closed the most recent trading day at $30.26, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.25%.

Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants witnessed a loss of 8.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 6.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.81% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Consolidated Water is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Consolidated Water is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.32.

We can also see that CWCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Water Supply was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

