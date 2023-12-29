Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $241.75, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The the stock of wine, liquor and beer company has risen by 0.69% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.04, reflecting a 7.42% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.55 billion, indicating a 4.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.86 per share and revenue of $10.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.36% and +6.47%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Constellation Brands. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.34% upward. At present, Constellation Brands boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Constellation Brands is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.65.

It is also worth noting that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Beverages - Alcohol stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

