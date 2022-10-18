U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.50
    +23.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,395.00
    +165.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,186.25
    +76.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.40
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.24
    -0.22 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -8.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.13 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9831
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1340
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8730
    -0.0830 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.37
    +333.74 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.39
    +8.92 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,973.02
    +197.23 (+0.74%)
     

Constellation Software Inc. Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Results

Constellation Software Inc.
·1 min read
Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today it intends to release its third quarter results on November 4, 2022.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.csisoftware.com) and SEDAR, after markets close on Friday, November 4, 2022. As outlined in Constellation’s press release on February 23, 2018, Constellation has ceased holding conference calls to discuss the Company’s quarterly financial results. In lieu of the quarterly calls the Company has created a link on its website where shareholders can submit questions to management. Periodically the Company will publish responses to selected questions received. The Company believes this Q&A facility will eventually prove to be a more effective tool than the conference calls because it will be searchable and will provide an archive of all previous responses.

The Company’s goal in establishing this policy is to allow all investors ongoing access to information disclosed about Constellation’s strategy, operations, and ongoing business plans.

Website link: https://www.csisoftware.com/investor-relations/shareholder-q-and-a

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


Recommended Stories

  • Tyler Seguin with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

    Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 10/17/2022

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    An economic bellwether's financial results suggest the U.S. consumer may be stronger than many investors expected.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and his fund’s recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. As expected, Warren Buffett is using the current market selloff […]

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today

    Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized. Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.

  • Can AT&T earnings help stop the stock’s ‘bleeding’?

    Telecommunications names are usually seen as defensive in periods of economic stress, but that hasn't played out recently.

  • Tesla Could Be a ‘Zombie Stock’ as Interest Rates Rise

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer says the EV maker's stock, down nearly 40% so far this year, has more room to fall.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of the semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were jumping this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the tech stock is likely moving higher today as investors regained some optimism in the market today, perhaps after two banks beat earnings expectations. As a result, the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 3.3%, and Nvidia's shares had gained 4.3% as of 10:48 a.m. ET.

  • Mark Mobius Warns US Interest Rates Will Hit 9% If Inflation Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation has veteran fund manager Mark Mobius warning that interest rates will soar to 9%.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul“If inflation is 8%, the playbook

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down 80% This Year

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) investors are having a brutal 2022. Shopify has endured more than a year of quickly decelerating growth rates. Through late 2021, Wall Street was predicting that these boom times would never end and that a permanently elevated level of e-commerce activity would sustain Shopify's high valuation.